MPs Tenzin Jigdal and Wangdue Dorjee Successfully Conclude Visit to Pune

Pune: A Tibetan parliamentary delegation consisting of MP Tenzin Jigdal and MP Wangdue Dorjee successfully wrapped up their official visit to Pune on January 11, 2024. Parliamentarians Wangdue Dorjee and Tenzin Jigdal departed for Delhi from Bir and Dharamshala, respectively, on January 10. They arrived in Pune at approximately 9:50 pm on the same day and were warmly welcomed by Tsering of the Pune Tibetan Association.

On the following day, a public talk was organized at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Sanskruti Bhavan, where MP Wangdue Dorjee elaborated on the significant accomplishments of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and addressed the current critical situation in Tibet. Meanwhile, MP Tenzin Jigdal discussed the status of international politics concerning the Sino-Tibetan conflict. Following the talk, the delegation visited the Dr. Ambedkar Museum at the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Sanskrutik Bhavan.

In the afternoon, the Tibetan parliamentarians explored the Tibetan market in Pune, marking the conclusion of their official visit to the city.