NED President Damon Wilson Visits Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamshala: Damon Wilson, President of the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), accompanied by Pema Tulotsang and Mona Dave visited the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile today at 3 pm.

The delegation from the NED had a meeting with Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel led members of the Standing Committee at the Standing Committee’s Hall after taking a tour of the Parliament Hall.

Welcoming the NED President and accompanying guests, the Speaker extended his gratitude to the NED for their support in the democratic movement of the Central Tibetan Administration, especially for their vital assistance during the 8th World Parliamentarians’ Convention on Tibet (WPCT).

The Speaker expressed his hope of seeing more collaboration on their shared goals in the future and urged for NED’s continued support in strengthening democracy in the Tibetan community.

Damon Wilson, the NED President, reaffirm NED’s commitment to supporting the Tibetan democratic movement and assured their support of the Tibetan cause.

The NED President asked questions on the democratization of the Tibetan polity, the composition of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, long-term and short-term priorities of the Tibetan Parliament, and others that were duly answered by the Speaker.

Thereafter, the gathering had a productive discussion on the alarming current situation inside Tibet including colonial boarding schools, censorships, mass DNA collection drives in Tibet, and others.