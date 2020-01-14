Parliamentarian Delegation’s official visit to Taiwan underway

The Tibetan Parliamentary Delegation with Kolas Yotaka, Spokesperson of the Executive Yuan,Taiwan

Taipei: As per the program of 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile to visit and meet the Parliament members, Tibet support groups, think tanks and officials all over the world as well as to garner more support for the cause of Tibet, a Tibetan Parliamentary delegation led by Parliamentarian Khenpo Sonam Tenphel along with Parliamentarians; Serta Tsultrim, Yangchen Dolkar, and Lobsang Choejor is on an official visit to Taiwan from 10-17 January 2020.

The delegation left on 8 January from Dharamshala to Delhi. On 9 January the delegation left Delhi Airport for Taiwan via Bangkok. Upon the arrival of the delegation in Taiwan on 9th January, Representative of Office of Tibet, Taiwan, Tibetan communities in Taiwan and members of the Human Rights Networks for Tibet and Taiwan accorded a warm welcome.

On 11th January, the delegation attended and observed the 2020 Presidential election of Taiwan. Later in the evening on the same day, the Delegation visited the Office of Tibet, Taiwan and toured around the office and the delegation was informed about the working and undertakings of the office and Gangjong Publication.

On 12 January the Delegation met with the members of the Tibetan community in Taiwan. The delegation notified the gathering about the functioning of the Tibetan Parliament in Exile and emphasizing on the aims and objectives of the 16th Tibetan Parliament in Exile. The representative of the Office of Tibet, Taiwan Bari Dawa Tsering and the president of the Tibetan community in Taiwan Tenzin Namdak presented a report on the conditions of the Tibetans residing in Taiwan and the activities carried out by them. Followed by question and answer session, the delegation provided clarifications and answers to the questions and doubts from the members of the Tibetan community.

On 13 January, the Delegation visited and met with Members of Taiwan Parliament in Taipei. The delegation briefed them on the functioning of Central Tibetan Administration, Aims and objectives, the relationship of Taiwan and Tibet and the adverse situation inside Tibet. Later the delegation met with members of the Human Rights Networks for Tibet and Taiwan during which they had a vibrant discussion on the human rights situation in Tibet,Taiwan, Hongkong and East Turkistan.

Later in the evening, the Delegation met with Kolas Yotaka, Spokesperson of the Executive Yuan the executive branch of the government of the Republic of China on Taiwan. The delegation briefed the introduction of the cause of Tibet. They expressed gratitude to Kolas Yotaka for supporting the just cause of Tibet and requested her to continue the support.

Over a dinner meeting with Taiwan professors that evening, the delegation had a discussion regarding Tibet and briefed them about the situation of Tibet. They exchanged opinions and experiences with one another.

The official visit is underway.

The Tibetan Parliamentary Delegation with Lin Ying-Meng,Taipei City Councillor.

The Tibetan Parliamentary delegation addressing Tibetan community of Taipei.

The Tibetan Parliamentary delegation interacting with members of the Human Rights Networks for Tibet and Taiwan.

The Tibetan Parliamentary Delegation with Taipei City Councillors.

The Tibetan Parliamentary delegation welcomed at Taiwan.