Parliamentarian Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen and Pema Tso paid a courtesy visit to Chairman Tashi Gyalson of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council

Dharamshala: Parliamentarian Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen and Pema Tso who are currently on an official tour to Ladakh paid a courtesy call on Tashi Gyalson, the Chairman/CEC of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council in Leh on 5th July 2023.

During their meeting, the Tibetan MPs spoke on the historical ties and bond shared by the people of Tibet and Ladakh and on the commonalities in language, religion, and heritage. They extended their gratitude to the Chairman for providing support and assistance to the Tibetans residing in Ladakh, especially thanking the people of Ladakh for their unwavering faith and support to His Holiness the Dalai Lama when Chinese government tried to vilify Him.

The Chairman assured Ladakh’s continued support to Tibetans and briefed the Tibetan MPs on the ongoing preparation of His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s visit there in the following days.