Parliamentarian Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar concludes her official visit to Gujarat

Gujarat: As per the designated schedule of Tibetan settlements official visitation program by the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, parliamentarian Ms. Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar’s official visit to Tibetan residents and winter sweater sellers of the Delhi, National Capital Region (NCR), Gujarat and Rajasthan convened from 13th to 30th January 2023.

She left for Delhi on Saturday, 13th January 2023 and the next morning had a briefing meeting with Delhi Settlement office following which departed for Ahmedabad on the same day. Upon her arrival at the respective destination as per her itinerary, she was warmly received by the local representatives of the sweater seller associations of Ahmedabad and Tibet supporter Dr. Amit Joytikar at the airport and proceeded with Gujarati debriefing dinner meeting and an impromptu late evening visit at the Tibetan market.

On 15th Jan, 2023 she began her official visitation program with meeting and interaction with the residents of Ahmedabad Tibetan winter sweater region as well as formal tour until afternoon as scheduled. She immediately departed for meeting with Gandhinagar Tibetan Market escorted by the representatives of Ahmedabad Tibetan market and Dr Joytikar.

During the both the tours, Ms. Lhagyari was warmly welcomed by general public and active interaction took place where she addressed the questions of the people as well as grievances particularly in relations with the winter business enabling an overall better understanding of the status of Tibetan primary income generating apparatus in the regions.

Concurring with the Tibetan Parliament in Exile’s official visitation program Ms. Lhagyari paid courtesy call on Mr. Dineshsinh R Kushwaha, MLA for Bapunagar assembly who was briefed on Tibet movement, Central Tibetan administration and Indo-China relations.

After Gandhinagar Tibetan market program she immediately took on road for Surat with distance of 286 kms. The representatives of the Surat Tibetan sweater market welcomed her and briefed her with the detailed schedule for the next day.

Next morning on 16th Jan, she immediately set out to work on her schedule with meeting, queries and interactions with the residents. The morning engagements addressed the specific issues in regards to the sweater sellers of the regions and exclusive meeting with five representatives after which she took the road for Vadodara covering 155 kms.

Ms Lhagyari met the Tibetan students of Baroda interacted with them and understanding the grievances and suggestions of the young Tibetans for exile administration. The meeting was organised by the RTYC Baroda. She expressed and raised the significant responsibilities that younger generations hold towards the Tibetan resistance as well as Central Tibetan Administration for its sustenance until our return to Tibet. She particularly highlighted on pride and duty as Tibetans to the young students besides their current crucial duty of focus on a quality education based on virtuous and critical thinking.

After this meeting she immediately headed for engagements with the Baroda Tibetan winter market where she was welcomed warmly by the residents. She began her schedule at 7pm and within the two hours with a short official short address focused on the regional grievances, people’s suggestions and concerns. She departed for Ahmedabad covering 111kms on last minute change in schedule for next day meeting with various elected leaderships of the state of Gujarat. Ms. Lhagyari met with local media informing them of the official visit and the exile community especially in Gujarat.

On the third working day and 17th Jan in Gujarat, concurring with the Tibetan Parliament in Exile’s official visitation program Ms. Lhagyari had a courtesy meeting with Hon’ble Cabinet Minister Smt. Bhanuben Babariya; Department of Social Justice and Empowerment and Hon’ble MP Rajya Sabha/ former Deputy CM; Shri. Narhari Amin who remained fundamental in establishment of Tibetan winter sweater business in Ahmedabad which is amongst the first chapter in India.

Apprising the Hon’ble Cabinet minister and Hon’ble MP on current issues pertaining to Tibet and Indo-China relations, she extended her gratitude to the State government for supporting the Tibetan sweater sellers for decades in the State and sought their continuous cooperation on the various grievances of the regions that she has received over days during the visits. They expressed their willingness to cooperate in future as well and praised the honesty and warmth of the Tibetan community doing business in the state.

A total of 5 public addresses followed by question and answer sessions were made during her visitation program in the State of Gujarat. She highlighted the community members on the key legacy of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, the illustrious outlook of the Central Tibetan Administration, critical responsibility of Tibetans diaspora as well as the unique framework and challenges of our exile democracy and administration.

The grievances as per recorded by the parliamentarian will be forwarded to the relevant departments of the Central Tibetan Administration under the Cabinet for effective grievance redressal through the Standing Committee administration of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile after the completion of the visitation program.