Parliamentarian Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar visits Tibetan winter markets in Haryana.

Haryana: As per the program of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, parliamentarian Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar completed her visitation program in the three designated Tibetan winter market areas based in Haryana. The Tibetan community in Gurugram, Sonipat and Panipat received her formally from 25th to 26th Jan 2023.

The parliamentarian informed the community on the human rights violations faced by Tibetans in Tibet under Chinese government, its current political status and the importance of people’s active participation in Tibet advocacy in exile.

Furthermore she addressed on the roles and responsibilities of people in a democratic society as well as promotion of inclusivity, equity and tolerance within a democratic community.

The assembled Tibetan garment sellers pleaded the parliamentarian on their grievances on ground, their suggestions on projects by CTA shaped for them and general opinions as Tibetans. With this the parliamentarian formally presumes for her visitation in the capital city of India; Delhi.