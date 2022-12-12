Parliamentarian Tenzin Phuntsok Doring attends 33rd anniversary of the Nobel Peace Prize Conferment Day of HH the Dalai Lama in Brisbane and meets City councillors and Federal Leaders

Brisbane: As per the invitation proffered, Parliamentarian Tenzin Phuntsok Doring, joined the Queensland Tibetan Community in celebrating the 33rd anniversary of the Nobel Peace Prize Conferment Day in Brisbane on 10 December 2022. Representative Karma Singey of the Office of Tibet was a special guest while Khensur Rinpoche (OAM) and the Vietnamese President of the Queensland Chapter were other guests.

Parliamentarian Doring read out the statement of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and delivered a speech marking the occasion. He urged the Tibetans in (Queensland) Australia to be proud of the moment and utilize it by following His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s guidance and maintaining the vibrancy of Tibetan culture of compassion and benevolence, making an attempt to talk about Tibet issue on the fundamental basis of love, compassion and fraternity to the Chinese and other people despite facing challenges from the Chinese government.

The program was filled with numerous performances of cultural dance and song by both young and old, as well as children as young as ages 4-5. Queensland Tibetan Community President provided a glimpse into the community’s evolution and a brief report on the completed programs over the year to the guest and members. The community also presented appreciation certificates to the four voluntary teachers during the event.

On 11 December, Parliamentarian Doring paid a visit to Chenrezig institute along with Representative Karma Singey and met with its teacher Geshe Tsultrim who took a tour of the institute for the two guests. Accompanying the CTA leading officials in Australia were Queensland Tibetan Community president Phuntsok Tsering and treasurer Tenzin Chodon. Both the Representative and the Parliamentarian applauded the commendable achievements of the institute and provided views on the future plans of the monastic development plan and maintaining relations with Tibetans and its community in the state

On December 12, MP Doring who coordinated the meetings between Representative Karma Singey and Brisbane-based political leaders met with two Federal leaders, Senator Larissa Waters (QLD) and Max Chandler-Mather, (Federal Member for Griffith). During the meeting, the federal leaders were urged to make a statement or hold a policy to recognize His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s reincarnation process as the exclusive right of the Tibetan people and not of the Chinese government. Matters were also raised as to the need for enacting the Reciprocal Access to Tibet law in Australia and availing the Magnitsky Act to put pressure on China to act on the human rights situation inside Tibet as a follow-up to the Tibet Lobby initiative in late November stirred by Australia Tibet Council at Australia Federal Parliament in Canberra.

The Tibetan parliamentarian who is based in Brisbane, also met with two of the Brisbane City councillors, Councillor Vicky Howard (Central Ward) and Councillor Jonathan Sri (The Gabba Ward along with Representative Karma Singey as a courtesy call to express gratitude over the constant support to the Queensland Tibetan community in Brisbane. The leaders were also introduced to the Tibetan polity in exile and the parliamentary system in particular.

The leaders were presented with Khatak (traditional and ceremonial white scarfs) and presented with the book of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, “LIGHTING THE PATH”, which the leaders joyfully accepted and took photos with the two of the Tibetan dignitaries.

Both the federal leaders expressed deep concern over the human rights situation inside Tibet and agreed to speak to the foreign ministers on the matter, and both the councillors expressed strong support for the Tibetan community in Queensland mainly based in Brisbane under their jurisdiction.

Both Representative Karma Singey and Parliamentarian Tenzin Phuntsok Doring successfully completed their three days official tours with the facilitation of the Queensland Tibetan Community.