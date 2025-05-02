Parliamentarian Tsering Yangchen Attends World Press Freedom Day Event

Dharamshala, 3rd May 2025: Parliamentarian Tsering Yangchen, a member of the Standing Committee of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, attended an event commemorating World Press Freedom Day on 3rd March as the Chief Guest. The event was organized by the Tibetan Journalists Association and held at the Tibetan Settlement Officer’s hall.

During the event, Pema Ngodup, a reporter for Radio Free Asia’s Tibetan service, was honored as one of the longest-serving journalists for his contributions to Tibetan-language news broadcasting.

Following that, a panel discussion on press freedom was held, during which Parliamentarian Tsering Yangchen emphasized the importance of a free press. Highlighting the media’s role in informing the public about global events, she referred to the media as the fourth pillar of democracy.

Sharing her experience of attending a workshop on freedom of speech, the MP emphasized the importance of disseminating truthful information backed by reliable sources. She also spoke about the critical situation of Tibetans in Tibet, who lack freedom of expression, and urged media outlets in exile to continue spreading the truth about Tibet.

The MP addressed questions regarding the fundamental rights and freedoms enshrined in Article 12 of the Charter of Tibetans in Exile, as well as the Right to Information Act of the Indian government.

Other speakers included Sonam Tsering, Secretary of the Tibetan Youth Congress, and Kalsang Jinpa, President of the Tibetan Journalists Association.