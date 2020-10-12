Parliamentarian Tsewang Rigzin addresses the 50th TYC Founding day celebration

Minnesota: Parliamentarian Tsewang Rigzin of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile from North America addressed the celebration of the 50th Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) Founding day organized by Regional Tibetan Youth Congress (RTYC) Minnesota on 10 October 2020 in Minnesota.

In the presence of Chief Guest Former TYC President and Tibetan Parliamentarian Tsewang Rigzin, Special Guest Former TYC President Tenzin Jigme, guests former TYC executive committee members Thinley Woeser and Tenzin Norsang, representative from Gyutoe Monastery, representatives of Minnesota Tibetan Association and other organizations, and former Minnesota RTYC executive committee members, the founding day celebration at the Tibetan community hall started with the offering of Mendel Tensum to the portrait of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

Followed by the lighting of the butter lamp by the chief guest, cutting of cake, singing of Tibetan national anthem, observing a moment of silence in homage to the martyrs of Tibet, and reading of the TYC’s 50th anniversary statement by the RTYC Vice-President Pema Baro.

The Chief Guest Former TYC President and Tibetan Parliamentarian Tsewang Rigzin in his address at the gathering offered his deep reverence and prostration to His Holiness the great 14th Dalai Lama and greeted the Special Guest Former TYC President Tenzin Jigme, guests former TYC executive committee members Thinley Woeser and Tenzin Norsang, representatives of Minnesota Tibetan Association and other organizations, former Minnesota RTYC executive committee members, and live steam viewers on behalf of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

Parliamentarian Tsewang Rigzin lauded TYC for accomplishing outstanding works for the Tibetan struggle, promotion and preservation of Tibetan tradition, nurturing leaderships, and social work front. Speaking of the experiences garnered during his tenure as the President of TYC for six years, the Parliamentarian thanked the founding members and all the former and current committee members of the TYC and RTYCs for their contribution in shaping the Tibetan Youth Congress into an organization considered promising and trusted by all the Tibetans.

Finally, the Parliamentarian concluded his address by praying for a long life of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and reunion of Tibetans living in Tibet and that of Tibetans living in exile.

Special Guest Former TYC President Tenzin Jigme and the RTYC President Choesang also addressed on the 50th TYC Founding day. Followed by the RTYC Secretary Kelsang Norbu gave thank-you note.