Parliamentarians Dawa Tsering and Yeshi Dolma conclude visit to Kollegal Tibetan Settlement.

Kollegal: As per the program of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, parliamentarians Dawa Tsering and Yeshi Dolma successfully concluded their official visit Dhondhenling Tibetan Settlement, Kollegal, Karnataka from 15th to 22nd May 2023.

On 17th May, the parliamentarians visited Kollegal Tibetan Settlement’s monasteries, hospital, old age home, etc.

The MPs paid courtesy calls on Smt.Geetha, Assistant Commissioner of Kollegal sub division and Shri Manjunath, the newly elected JDS MLA 18th May, 2023.

And they also called upon Additional SP Udesh, SP Padmani Sahoo, Nanjuda Swamy- founder of Nalanda Buddhist University of Chamrashnagar and ex-president of town councillor, and Bandi Manorikita president of Nalanda University of Chamrashnagar on 19th May, 2023.

They held a public talk where they spoke to the general public and answered their queries and doubts.

Finally, the MPs paid a visit to a citrus farm in Kollegal before departing from the settlement on 21st May.

The visitation program successfully concluded with a comprehensive inquiry about the conditions of the general public chronicled by the parliamentarian that will be forwarded to the related departments of the Central Tibetan Administration through the Standing Committee of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile for effective grievances redress.