Parliamentarians Dhondup Tashi and Gyaldhong Phurpa Dorjee meet Arunachal Pradesh’s CM, Speaker, and other Dignitaries

Itanagar: After successfully completing the official visitation program in Miao Choepheling, Tezu Dhargye Ling, Tuting, and Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh, Parliamentarians Dhondup Tashi and Gyaldhong Phurpa Dorjee paid courtesy visits to Shri Pema Khandu, the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Shri Pasang Dorjee Sona, the Speaker of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, and other important dignitaries.

On January 9, the Parliamentarians reached Itanagar to a rousing welcome by the Tibetans living there. They paid a visit to Shri Jamphel Wangdue, the Chairman of Religion and Cultural Affairs for Arunachal Pradesh, and explained the purpose of their visitation. They expressed their gratitude to the Chairman for supporting Tibet’s issue and for rendering assistance to the Tibetans living in Arunachal Pradesh. Mr. Jamphel mentioned that Tibetans and Tibetan cause have always been dear to his father, and he pays close attention to the functioning of the Central Tibetan Administration. He further expressed his concerns over some sectarianism within the Tibetans, especially his distress over the recent issue that happened in Dharamsala.

Following that the Parliamentarians paid a courtesy visit to Shri Pasang Dorjee Sona, the Speaker of Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, and had discussion with him for over an hour. They apprised the Speaker about the objective of their visitation and extended their gratitude to the Speaker for supporting Tibet’s issue and for rendering assistance to the Tibetans living in Arunachal Pradesh. They also urged the continued support of the Speaker. The Speaker, sparing some time from his busy schedule for the Tibetan Parliamentarians, expressed his joy on meeting the MPs and extended his gratitude to His Holiness the Dalai Lama and the Central Tibetan Administration for providing assistance to numerous monks, nuns, students, and cultural centers of Arunachal Pradesh on the revival of their culture.

Later on the same day, the Parliamentarians had a meet-up with around 14 Tibetan seasonal garment sellers at a Tibetan restaurant in Itanagar. At the meeting, Parliamentarian Dhondup Tashi spoke on the great accomplishments of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and on the global political status with regard to Tibet’s issue. While Parliamentarian Gyaldhong Phurpa Dorjee spoke on the urgent situation inside Tibet and the agendas of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s first session, followed by a Q&A session. They further advised Tibetans there to make their contributions in the Tibetan struggle and on the functioning of CTA, the MPs advised them to put special emphasis on teaching Tibetan language and script to their kids who are brought up in a business oriented environment.

On January 10, the Parliamentarians met with Shri Wangdu Dorjee Khrimy, the Chairperson of Bharat Tibbat Sahyog Manch of Arunachal Pradesh along with Shri Nyima Sangay, Shri Anok Wangsa, and other members of Arunachal and Itanagar Tibet support group. The members, who have been supporting Tibet’s issue for many years, had organised signature campaigns calling for the conferment of Bharat Ratna Award on His Holiness the Dalai Lama. The Parliamentarians extended their gratitude to the Tibet supporters for their constant support and urged them to continue supporting the just cause of Tibet and the Tibetan refugees residing there. They explained that India and Tibet have shared religion, culture, and borders for thousands of years. Therefore, Tibet’s issue is directly linked to the security of India which needs to be made aware amongst Indians.

The Parliamentarians then paid a courtesy visit to Shri Pema Khandu, the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, and apprised the CM on the purpose of their visitation program. They extended gratitude to India and its people, especially to Arunachal and its people for always supporting Tibetans and Tibet’s issue. Expressing his joy on meeting the Tibetan MPs, the CM extended his greetings to the 16th Kashag, 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, and to the Hon’ble Sikyong of the Central Tibetan Administration.

Finally the Parliamentarians by visiting the Men-Tsee-Khang and Mon Tawang Namgyal Lhatse monastery’s branch there successfully concluded their official visitation program in North East India.

Parliamentarians Dhondup Tashi and Gyaldhong Phurpa Dorjee discussing Tibet’s issue with Tibet supporters.