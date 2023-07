Leh, Ladakh: With Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s official visitation program in process, parliamentarians Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen and Pema Tso, on 30th June 2023, paid visits to 12 Tibetan camps based in Leh. They also held a gathering with the teachers and staff of TCV school and gave public talks.

They will continue their visit to Jangthang region in the coming days.