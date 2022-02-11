Parliamentarians Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende and Tenzin Jigdal to Visit Tibetans in Dehradun

Dharamsala: As per the program of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile to visit the general public after its constitution, Parliamentarians Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende and Tenzin Jigdal are officially visiting Tibetans in Dehradun, Uttarakhand from 13th to 26th February 2022.

The Parliamentarians will leave Dharamsala on 13th February to visit Dekyiling Tibetan Settlement and Gepheling Tibetan Settlement in Dehradun on 14th February. Likewise, they will be visiting Tsering Dhondhenling and Lingtsang Tibetan settlements on 16th February, followed by Dhondupling Tibetan Settlement and Chandramani on 17th February. Similarly, for the next four days, they will visit Mussoorie, Rajpur, and Nainital. The MPs will then visit Ghori Mafi and Rishikesh on 22nd February and Saharanpur and Sarsawa on 23rd February. They will return to Dharamsala on 26th February.