Parliamentarians Khenpo Jamphel Tenzin and Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong Calls on Chief Secretary of Meghalaya

Dharamshala: During their visit to Shillong in Meghalaya, a delegation from the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, including MP Khenpo Jamphel Tenzin and MP Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong, extended a courtesy call to Shri Donald Phillips Wahlang, IAS, the Chief Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya and State Vigilance Commissioner on November 29, 2023.

In their meeting with the Chief Secretary, the Tibetan MPs provided a comprehensive overview of the Central Tibetan Administration and elucidated on the status of the Tibetan diaspora. They specifically highlighted the composition, functioning, and other pertinent details of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. Additionally, the delegation discussed the vital role of major rivers originating from Tibet, such as the Brahmaputra, and their impact on downstream nations like India and Bangladesh.

The Tibetan representatives also brought to the Chief Secretary’s attention the urgent situation in Tibet and expressed their gratitude to the people and government of India for their unwavering support to Tibetans residing in the country. The delegation appealed for the continued support of the Meghalaya state government to Tibetans living in the region, and the Chief Secretary assured them of his ongoing support and assistance.

As a token of appreciation, the Chief Secretary was presented with a memento from the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, a biography of His Holiness the Dalai Lama titled ‘My Land and My People,’ a copy of the historic Shakabpa Passport issued by the then Government of Independent Tibet to Finance Minister Tsepon Wangchuk Deden, a booklet detailing Tibetan self-immolators, introductory brochures from the Tibetan Parliament, and other relevant documents. Accompanying the MPs were TSO Tenzin Samten, Chair of the Local Tibetan Assembly, and TSO Secretary Tenzin Dawa.

Subsequently, MPs Khenpo Jamphel Tenzin and Gyaldhong Phurpa Dorjee proceeded to the Tenzingang Tibetan settlement, where they will continue their official visit to Arunachal Pradesh.