Parliamentarians Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam and Lobsang Gyatso Sither successfully conclude their official visit to South India

Bylakuppe: As per the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s Tibetan settlements and Tibetan communities’ visitation/assessment program, parliamentarians Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam and Lobsang Gyatso Sither have successfully concluded their official visit to Bylakuppe Dickyi Larsoe, Chennai, Pondicherry, Auroville and Kochi from 25th September to 4th October 2022.

For the last leg of their south India visit, parliamentarian Khenpo Kada Ngedup on the 4th of October paid a series of visits to monasteries in Bylakuppe in Sera Lachi, Sera Jey, Sera Mey, and Namdoling. The parliamentarian also had a meeting with former Kalon Tsering Phuntsok and had a productive discussion with him. Parliamentarian Lobsang Gyatso Sither was unable to attend the visitation of monasteries on the last day due to some unavoidable circumstances.

The visitation program successfully concluded with a comprehensive inquiry about the conditions of the general public, monasteries, and schools chronicled by the parliamentarian which will be forwarded to the related departments of the Central Tibetan Administration through the Standing Committee of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile for effective grievances redress.