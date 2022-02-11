Parliamentarians Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam and Tenzin Choezin to visit Mundgod and Goa

Dharamsala: As per the program of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile to visit the general public after its constitution, Parliamentarians Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam and Tenzin Choezin of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile are officially visiting Doeguling Tibetan Settlement of Mundgod and Tibetans of Goa from 15th to 26th of February 2022.

Parliamentarians will leave from Dharamsala to Delhi on 15th February, then to Mundgod from Delhi on 17th February, and visit Mundgod Tibetan Settlement from 18th to 20th February. Thereafter, the MPs will leave for Goa on 21st February and meet the Tibetans there on the next day. On 23rd February, the Parliamentarians will leave from Goa to Dharamsala via Delhi.