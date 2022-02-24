Parliamentarians Lopon Thupten Gyaltsen and Choephel Thupten successfully conclude visit to South India

Byakuppe: As per the program of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile to visit the general public after its constitution, Parliamentarians Lopon Thupten Gyaltsen and Choephel Thupten of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile have successfully completed their official visitation program to meet Tibetans of Chennai, Pondicherry, and Dickyi Larsoe Tibetan Settlement of Bylakuppe from 11th to 18th of February 2022.

With a public talk, the Parliamentarians started their visitation interacting with the Tibetan students and staff of Men-Tsee-Khang in Chennai. They spoke on the great accomplishments of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, the current critical situation inside Tibet, global political status on Tibet’s issue, and the agenda of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s first session.

They then accompanied by Tibet supporter Asha Reddy and President and Vice-President of Tibetan students association paid a visit to Prof. N. Mathivanan, Director of the University of Madras requesting his guidance and assistance to the Tibetan students studying in Chennai. The Professor advised preserving Tibetan language and culture and provided his suggestions regarding the management of Tibetan monastic institutes. Appealing to form a Tibet support group in Chennai, they met with Dr. M. Sathya Kumar, an advocate of Madras High Court, before calling the day off.

On the next day, they visited the Pavilion of Tibetan Culture based in Auroville meeting staff and students there. They engaged the audience members interacting and answering varied questions asked during their public talk at the pavilion.

Following that day on 15th Feb, the MPs were warmly welcomed at Dickyi Larsoe Tibetan Settlement by the community leaders and representatives of the monasteries. They paid a series of visits to Podrang, Drikung Kagyu, Pema Sangag Choeling, Tashi Lhunpo, Sambhota Tibetan School (CVP), and Regional Tibetan Freedom Movement, Tibetan Cooperative Society, and others.

On the next day, they spoke on the above-mentioned topics at a public meeting and answered questions asked by the residents of Dickyi Larsoe before heading toward Chokur camps of the settlement. They visited Men-Tsee-Khang, carpet-weaving factory, and community hall and held a public meeting.

The Parliamentarians successfully concluded their visitation program inspecting various sections and offices of agriculture, cattle, and others of the settlement. A comprehensive inquiry about the conditions and concerns of the Tibetans living in the visited places chronicled by the parliamentarians will be forwarded to the related departments of the Central Tibetan Administration through the Standing Committee of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile for effective grievances redress.

Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile