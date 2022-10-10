Parliamentarians Tenpa Yarphel and Kunga Sotop conclude their official visit to Northeast India

Dimapur: As per the program of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Parliamentarians Tenpa Yarphel and Kunga Sotop have successfully completed their official visit to Shillong, Tenzin gang, Bomdila, Tawang, Jang, Kohima, and Dimapur respectively from 25th September 2022 to 9th October 2022.

After concluding their visits to Tibetans in Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh, the parliamentarians headed over to Dimapur in Nagaland. Upon their arrival at Dimapur on the 8th of October, the parliamentarians were received by members of the Regional Tibetan Freedom Movement, the community leaders, and the president of the parents association. They visited the Tibetan language class and met with the Tibetan children there. The parliamentarians spoke on the importance of learning the Tibetan language. Later on the same day, they paid a series of visits to the office of the Regional Tibetan Freedom Movement, the Tibetan community, and the Tibetan market.

The next day, they set off to Kohima accompanied by members of the Regional Tibetan Freedom Movement and the Tibetan community of Dimapur. They had a public talk at Kohima where the parliament members spoke on preserving the identity of Tibetan and bringing their collective effort in resolving the issue of Tibet. The MPs answered questions that followed the public talk and lauded the Tibetan community’s effort of initiating Tibetan language classes for Tibetan children. The MPs also applauded the community’s observing of White Wednesday (Lhakar) and for their sincerity in following the guidance of the Central Tibetan Administration.

On the same day, the parliamentarians went back to Dimapur and spoke to the Tibetan residents there. The parliamentarians spoke on the current critical situation inside Tibet, the great accomplishments of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, and the status of Tibet’s issue in the international arena, followed by a Q&A session.

The parliamentarians extended their appreciation to the Tibetans of Dimapur for their effort and contribution to the common cause of Tibet, especially to the members of the Regional Tibetan Freedom Movement for their selfless service to the community

The visitation program successfully concluded with a comprehensive inquiry about the conditions of the general public, monasteries, and schools chronicled by the parliamentarians which will be forwarded to the related departments of the Central Tibetan Administration through the Standing Committee of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile for effective grievances redress.