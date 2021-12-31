Parliamentarians Tenpa Yarphel and Pema Tso to visit Tibetans in South India

Dharamshala: As per the program of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile to visit the general public after its formation, Parliamentarians Tenpa Yarphel and Pema Tso are officially visiting Dhondenling Tibetan settlement of Kollegal, Ooty, Kodaikanal, and Coimbatore from 4th to 18th January 2022.

Parliamentarians will leave for Delhi from Dharamsala on 3rd January, then to Bangalore and Kollegal on the following days. They are scheduled to meet the Tibetan residents of Kollegal from 7th to 9th, followed by Ooty from 11th to 12th, Kodaikanal on 14th, and Coimbatore on 15th January. The Parliamentarians will depart to Delhi from Coimbatore on 16th January and then to Dharamsala from Delhi on 18th January.