Parliamentarians Youdon Aukatsang and Ratsa Sonam Norbu visit Dekyiling, Rajpur, Tsering Dhonden settlements

Dharamshala: As per the program of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile to visit the general public, Parliamentarian Youdon Aukatsang and Parliamentarian Ratsa Sonam Norbu continued their official visit to Dehradun and nearby areas scheduled from 4th to 11th March 2024.

On their third day of the official tour, they paid an inspection visit to Ngoenga School and inaugurated the smart class screen there. They also visited Rajpur where they held a public gathering and visited the Tibetan Homes Foundation school, Tibetan women centre showroom, and the Men-Tsee-Khang branch. Likewise, the MPs also visited Tsering Dhonden settlement, held a public meeting and inspected the settlement’s health project.

The MPs on the next day made further visits to Dekyiling and Lingtsang Tibetan, holding public meetings in each location. Additionally, the Tibetan lawmakers paid inspection visits to Dekyiling’s Tibetan Homes school and engaged in a meeting with Reenu Paul, Human Rights Lawyer and organizer of the Rajpur nature festival.