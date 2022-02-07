Parliamentarians Youdon Aukatsang and Wangdue Dorjee to Visit Delhi

Dharamsala: As per the program of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile to visit the general public after its constitution, Parliamentarians Youdon Aukatsang and Wangdue Dorjee will be visiting Tibetan residents and winter sweater sellers in and around Delhi from 10th to 14th February 2022.

Parliamentarians will leave for Delhi from their respective places on 9th February. Starting with a meeting with the Delhi Tibetan Settlement Officer and heads of the NGOs on 10th February, the Parliamentarians will visit India Tibet Coordination Office (ITCO), Samyeling Tibetan Settlement, and Bodh Vihar on the next day. On the 12th of February, the Parliamentarians will visit Tibetan sweater sellers in Gurgaon, Sonipat, and Panipat. Likewise, they will be also visiting Sherig Parkhang, Men-Tsee-Khang, and the Tibetan cooperative office and will be meeting Indian dignitaries. The Parliamentarians will leave for their respective places on 14th February.