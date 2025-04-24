Parliamentary Committee Convenes to Compile Speeches by His Holiness the Dalai Lama on Democracy and to Update a book on the Evolution of Tibetan Democracy in Exile

Dharamshala, 24th April 2025: As per the official resolution, Document No. 58, passed in the 9th Session by the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, a three-member committee was formed today to compile the speeches of His Holiness the Dalai Lama on democracy and the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. The committee also needs to update the existing book detailing the evolution of Tibetan democracy in exile.

The committee officially commenced its work this afternoon, following a consultation with Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang.

The members of the committee are parliamentarians Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar, Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen, and Tenzin Jigdal. The committee is scheduled to submit its report to the Parliamentary Secretariat prior to the commencement of the 10th session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.