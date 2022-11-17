Parliamentary Delegation Calls on President of Czech’s Chamber of Deputies, Deputy Director of Department of Asia and Pacific, and Mayor of Prague

Prague: A Tibetan Parliamentary delegation headed by parliamentarian Tenpa Yarphel and consisting of parliamentarians Youdon Aukatsang and Wangdue Dorjee, on 16th Nov 2022, paid courtesy calls on Marketa Adamova, President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic; Patrick Rumlar, Deputy Director of Department of Asia and the Pacific; and Zdeněk Hřib, Mayor of the City of Prague.

During their meetings with the aforementioned leaders, the Tibetan Parliamentary delegation apprised them of the critical situation inside Tibet and urged for their continued resolute support for Tibet.