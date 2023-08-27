Parliamentary Delegation Calls on Sikkim Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya

Dharamshala: A parliamentary delegation consisting of parliamentarians Youdon Aukatsang, Geshe Monlam Tharchin, and Tashi Dhondup, began their Tibet advocacy in Sikkim by paying a courtesy call upon Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya, the Governor of Sikkim.

Upon their arrival in Gangtok, the capital of Sikkim on 26th August, the Tibetan MPs were received by LTA Chair Jinpa Phuntsok, TSO Lhakpa Tsering, and representatives from Tibetan associations and NGOs. They paid a courtesy visit to Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya, the Governor of Sikkim, at Raj Bhavan.

Appealing the governor for his support to the cause of Tibet and to the Tibetans living in the state, the MPs presented him with souvenir and documents from the TPiE. The governor said that he is well aware of the Sino-Tibetan conflict as he had an opportunity of listening to Prof. Samdhong Rinpoche, former Kalon Tripa, a decade ago and he has also visited the Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies in Varanasi which is close to the governor’s native place.

The governor also stated that as India’s center and state governments have rightfully shouldered the responsivity of providing the needed assistance to the Tibetans living in exile for the past more than 60 years, India will continue to do the needful in support of the Tibetans. Speaking on the preservation of Tibet’s distinct culture and religion, the governor told the Tibetan MPs about the programs of preserving books and resources on Tibet and about the studies of Sowa Rigpa in the Namgyal Institute of Tibetology (NIT) of Sikkim government.

Expressing his concern and support to Tibet, the governor further said that Sikkim is wishfully longing to welcome His Holiness the Dalai Lama in the state and added that he is hoping to visit Dharamshala in near future.

The Tibetan delegates invited the governor to the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile in Dharamshala. They, on behalf of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, extended their heartiest congratulations to India for successful landing of Chandrayan-3 on the south pole of moon, as His Holiness the Dalai Lama and the Speaker of the TPiE have already congratulated the Indian PM on India’s remarkable success.

During the visit, the Tibetan MPs were accompanied by Gangtok TSO Lhakpa Tsering and after the visit the MPs were taken on a tour of the ‘Tibet’ – a suite in the Raj Bhavan for His Holiness the Dalai Lama if he visits the state – by Tashi who is a staff of Tibetan origin working in the governor’s office.