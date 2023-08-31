Parliamentary Tibet Advocacy Continues in Jammu and Kashmir

Dharamshala: A Parliamentary delegation consisting of parliamentarians Dawa Tsering, Yeshi Dolma, and Tenpa Yarphel on 30th August met with some prominent leaders of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Tibetan MPs met with Shri Sham Lal, Former Minister and MLA, Shri Vikram Randhawa, President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad JK, and other dignitaries.

During their meeting with the aforementioned leaders, the Tibetan delegates highlighted the issue of Tibet and briefed the functioning of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.