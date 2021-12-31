PRESS STATEMENT

The Political Counsellor of Chinese Embassy to India has written a letter to several elected honorable members of the Indian Parliament who attended the dinner reception hosted by Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile on 22nd December 2021 after the revival of the All Party Indian Parliamentary Forum for Tibet.

Historically Tibet has never been a part of China. Since the illegal and violent occupation of Tibet, China has oppressed the Tibetans under its brutal and draconian policy. Tibetans inside Tibet are deprived of their fundamental rights and the situation inside Tibet remains grim till date. Hence, the Tibetan issue is not an ‘internal affair’ as China has repeatedly claimed but a critical concern on Tibetan existence. The violation of international human rights law and hegemony of the neighbouring nations by China should be a concern for the international community. China in the name of economic development has only fulfilled its growing greed and is systematically destroying Tibet culturally, environmentally and eradicating the Tibetan identity. Now China is displaying its dominance of free nations and democratic countries around the world including India. Despite illegally occupying Tibet and forcing a large number of Tibetans to flee the nation, China continues its surveillance upon each move of Tibetans residing across free countries.

By sending the letters to honorable members of the Indian Parliament, it becomes evident that China is intimidated by the growing support for the Tibet movement around the world. The leaders of free countries have all their rights and responsibilities to support the just cause of Tibet and we vehemently condemn this move by China.

Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile does not consider it a matter of surprise because the Chinese government has been performing similar behaviour in the past. China has yet again called Central Tibetan Administration a “separatist political group” whereas it remains the sole legitimate representative of Tibet and Tibetans across the world. CTA has been supported warmly by many nations in our endeavour of protecting the fundamental rights of Tibetans inside Tibet and protection of our cultural identity. The active non-violent movement of Tibet has been widely appreciated by the international community. Considering the growing aggression and propaganda narrative by CCP, at this date no nation would believe such a preposterous claim by China.

Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile openly welcomes an equal and non-conditional negotiation with Chinese government.

