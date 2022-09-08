Second day of fourth session of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamsala: Chaired by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, the second day of the 4th session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile convened at 9:30 am with Question-Hour.

In today’s session, a starred question was raised to Sikyong Penpa Tsering by parliamentarian Geshe Monlam Tharchin to which Sikyong provided requisite clarification to the starred question as well as to the subsequent supplementary questions raised by other parliamentarians.

Following the day’s list of business, the session continued with Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the incumbent Kalon of the Department of Religion and Culture, presenting the précis 2021-22 annual report of its main ministry office as well as of institutions under it. Parliamentarian Tenpa Yarphel tabled the motion for debate on the report of the Department of Religion and Culture while Parliamentarian Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam supported the motion.

Members of Parliament participated in the deliberation over the undertaking of the Department of Religion and Culture applauding the department’s undertaking on introducing the concepts of Buddhism to youngsters, organizing the Buddhist inter-school conference, and many others.

While questions were also raised on the status of the residential problem faced by hermits living in the mountains of Rewalsar (Himachal Pradesh), cultural institute strengthening projects, monastic scholarships, and other doubts on the department’s undertaking.

Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the incumbent Kalon of the Department of Religion and Culture, provided requisite clarifications answering all the questions raised in the house.

The deliberation on the undertaking of the Department of Religion and Culture will continue in tomorrow’s session. Today’s session adjourned at 5 pm until 9:30 am of the next morning.