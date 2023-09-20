Second Day of Sixth Session of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamshala, 20th September 2023: Chaired by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, the second day of the 6th session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile convened at 9:30 am with the continuation of debate over the official solidarity resolution from the previous day’s business.

The session continued with Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the incumbent Kalon of the Department of Religion and Culture, presenting the précis 2022-23 annual report of its main ministry office as well as of institutions under it. The review of the detailed annual report of the Department of Religion and Culture by the Standing Committee was presented by parliamentarian Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen. Motion for debate on the DoR&C’s précis report and its review by Standing Committee was tabled by parliamentarian Tsering Lhamo and supported by parliamentarian Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong. Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the incumbent Kalon of the Department of Religion and Culture, presented the Kashag’s clarification.

Members of Parliament participated in the deliberation over the undertaking of the Department of Religion and Culture applauding the department’s undertaking on providing Tibetan language and religion courses to Tibetan children born and brought up in the west, organizing conferences of different schools of Tibetan Buddhism, and so forth.

The house deliberated on the need of the forging connection with Tibetan monasteries, nunneries and dharma centers across the world, on the introduction of Buddhist philosophy, residential problem faced by hermit living in the mountains of Rewalsar (Himachal Pradesh), raising salary for philosophy teachers and other undertakings of the department.

Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the incumbent Kalon of the Department of Religion and Culture, provided requisite clarifications answering all the questions raised in the house.

The deliberation on the undertaking of the Department of Religion and Culture will continue in tomorrow’s session.

Today’s session ended at 5 pm until 9:30 am of the next morning.