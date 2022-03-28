Dharamsala: Chaired by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, the seventh day of the 3rd Session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile began with the budget presentation, deliberation, and sanction of Tibet Policy Institute (TPI), Tibet Policy Institute (TPI), the Bureau of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, Delhi, Indo Tibet Coordination Office (ITCO), Delhi, Office of Tibet, Washington DC, Tibetan Community Development Fund (TCDF), Tibet Bureau, Geneva, the Office of Tibet, London, the Tibet House Trust, London, Tibet Information Office, Canberra, Tibetan Cultural Centre limited, Australia, Liaison Office of the H.H. the Dalai Lama, Tokyo, Japan Tibet House Trust, Tibetan Refugee Welfare Office, Kathmandu, Tibetan Culture and Information Centre, Moscow, Bureau du Tibet Brussels, Bureau de Tibet, Paris, Office of Tibet, Pretoria, Tibet Religious Foundation of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, Taipei, and Tibet House, Brazil under the Department of Information International Relations (DIIR).

Parliamentarians shared their thoughts on the undertaking of the offices of Tibet under DIIR raising their doubts on varied topics including Tibet outreach programs, the Middle Way Policy, and budgets allotted for different political programs. Likewise, the house deliberated over the Green-book contribution, infrastructure renovation needed to some of the offices of Regional Tibetan Freedom Movement, guidelines for Regional Tibetan Freedom Movement regarding the processes of accounting, concerns of Tibetan sweater sellers, education loans, and many others.

Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the incumbent Kalon of the Department of Finance, tabled the motion of increment to the Recurring Budget of Moscow Tibet Culture & Information Center under DIIR, and supported by Kalon Norzin Dolma of DIIR was also approved.

The session continued with the presentation and deliberation of the budget of 62 Tibetan Freedom Movement, the Election Commission; the Public Service Commission, Office of the Auditor-General; Audit General’s branch in South, Audit General’s branch in South in Nepal, Audit General’s branch in Dekyiling, and the Department of Finance.

Clarifications to the questions raised in the house with regard to the undertaking of DIIR were provided by Kalon Norzin Dolma of DIIR and clarification regarding the undertaking of the DoF along with budget-related clarifications were provided by Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the incumbent Kalon of Finance.

The Special Recurring Budget of the Election Commission and the budget of the Department of Finance are open for the next day’s session as no decision has been taken yet.