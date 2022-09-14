Seventh Day of the Fourth Session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamsala: Chaired by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang respectively, the house on the seventh day of the ongoing parliamentary general session deliberated on the working of the Department of Home, on the Review Committee’s report on Gang Jong Development Finance Private Limited (GDP), and on the undertaking of Department of Finance (DoF)’s précis 2021-2022 annual report.



The session commenced with a report presentation of the review committee on the financial scope and risks faced by Gang Jong Development Finance Private Limited (GDP) under the Department of Finance (DoF). The report was presented by the committee’s secretary parliamentarian Serta Tsultrim. Motion for debate on the GDP Review Committee’s report by tabled by parliamentarian Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam and supported by Parliamentarian Tenpa Yarphel.



Parliamentarians partook in the deliberation over the Review Committee’s report on the existing condition of Gang Jong Development Finance Private Limited (GDP) on its future prospects in compliance with the legal aspects and investment processes.



They shared their views, concerns, and doubts on the report presented by the Review Committee. The doubts and concerns raised in the house were duly clarified by Sikyong Penpa Tsering, followed by clarifications from Review Committee’s secretary parliamentarian Serta Tsultrim and member parliamentarian Karma Gelek.



Following the day’s agenda, the session continued with deliberation on the undertaking of the Department of Home (DoH) from the previous sittings. Parliamentarians shared their opinions and brought up their queries which were all duly answered by the Sikyong, the incumbent Kalon of the Department of Home (DoH).



Thereafter, Sikyong Penpa Tsering, incumbent Kalon of the Department of Finance (DoF), presented the department’s précis 2021-2022 annual report with parliamentarian Geshe Ngaba Gangri tabling and parliamentarian Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar supporting the motion for debate on the 2021-2022 DoF’s précis report respectively. Issues like online Green Book contribution, projects and programs undertaken by the department, loans provided by the department, and others were highlighted during the deliberation. The House adjourned at 7:00 pm until 9:30 am of the next day.