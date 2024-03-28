Seventh Session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile Concludes

Dharamshala, 29th March 2024: Chaired by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, the final day of the budget session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile commenced at 9:30 AM.

It began with the third reading and approval of the Legislative Procedure on the proposed amendment to the Charter of Tibetans in exile; Rules and Regulations on the Central Election Commission; Rules and Regulations on the Public Service Commission; Rules and Regulations on the Office of the Auditor General; Rules and Regulations for Honorarium, Daily Allowances, and Other Entitlements for Members of the Tibetan Parliament; Rules and Regulations for Salaries and Other Allowances for the Auditor General of the Office of the Auditor; Rules and Regulations on the Recognition of Official Programs for Parliamentarians; and Rules and Regulation for the Sowa Rigpa Association.

An official motion to constitute the 12th Public Accounts Committee was tabled by parliamentarian Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam and supported by parliamentarian Tenpa Yarphel. The official motion was passed with high majority.

Another official motion to appoint members for an ad hoc committee to review the proposed amendments on the Rules and Regulations for Parliamentary Procedures and Conduct of Business of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile was tabled by parliamentarian Tenpa Yarphel and supported by parliamentarian Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam. The official motion was passed unanimously.

The Revised Appropriation Act of 2023-2024 and the Appropriation Act of 2024-2025 were presented by Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang and supported by the Chairperson of the Budget Estimate Committee Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende, where the revised appropriation Act was passed unanimously while the Appropriation Act was passed with a high majority in the house.

As per document no 42, the revised appropriation act of 2023-2024 authorized the issue and appropriation of a total of Rs. 3,451,393,998/ for the expenditure (annual budget and interim budget) proposed to be made from the consolidated fund.

And as per document no 43, the appropriation act of 2024-2025 authorized the issue and appropriation of a total amount of Rs. 3,331,022,234/ for the expenditure (annual budget) proposed to be made from the consolidated fund.

Afterward, the Secretary-General of the Tibetan Parliamentary Secretariat Mr. Sonam Dorjee read out the leave of absence of the Parliament Members before the Speaker gave his conclusion speech.

The Speaker in his conclusion speech thanked the Sikyong, the Kalons, and parliamentarians for their participation and cooperation. He further informed the house of the obituary references, solidarity resolution, private member’s bill, Zero-Hour, legislature amendments, financial business, CTA’s financial status report, the appropriation act of 2024-2025, the revised appropriation act of 2023-2024, and other official resolutions and pertinent taken in this session.

He thanked the Parliamentary Secretariat, the Department of Finance, the Department of Information and International Relations, the Department of Security, and the Electrician of the Department of Home for their valuable contribution and assistance during the parliament session.

The session adjourned sine die at 10:40 am.