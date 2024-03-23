Sixth Day of the Seventh Session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamshala: Chaired by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, the sixth day of the budget session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile began at 9:30 am, with the continuation of deliberation and approval of budgets of the Department of Religion and Culture (DoR&C) by the house.

Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the incumbent Kalon of the Department of Religion and Culture (DoR&C), clarified questions on annual Jang Gonchoe inter-nunnery debate, Buddhist inter-school conference, and other related queries to the budget of the department.

The afternoon session, chaired by Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang, proceeded with debate and approval of the proposed budgets of the Department of Health, Health Care Centre under the DoHe, the Tso-Jhe hospital (hospitals under DoHe); Delhi Health Clinic (under DoHe); Sonada Health Clinic (Under DoHe); Ngeonga School (a school for Tibetan Children with Special Need under DoHe); and Tibetan Reception Centres of Nepal, Sonauli & Dharamsala.

Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the incumbent Kalon of the Department of Health, provided all the necessary clarifications on the undertaking of Men-Tsee-Khang, Zero-TB program, rain water harvesting, water and sanitation program, and other queries raised in the house.

Kalon Gyari Dolma of the Department of Security answered questions on the budgets of the Tibetan reception centers under the department.

Parliamentarian Geshe Ngawa Gangri took today’s Zero Hour.

A motion of reduction to section no 14 under the Tso-Jhe hospital’s Recurring budget was presented by parliamentarian Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen and supported by parliamentarian Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar which was approved by the house.

Anna-Elisabeth von Treuenfels-Frowein (Member of Hamburg Parliament, Germany), accompanied by her husband and two staff members from the Friedrich Naumann Foundation based in Delhi, observed the proceedings of the ongoing session, they were accorded a warm welcome by the house.