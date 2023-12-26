Speaker, Deputy Speaker, and members of the Standing Committee attend 550th Parinirvana of Baso Chokyi Gyaltsen

Bodhgaya, 29th December 2023: Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang, along with the standing committee members of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, participated in the commemorative celebration of the 550th Parinirvana of the esteemed Gaden Throne Holder Baso Chokyi Gyaltsen. He was the inaugural incarnation in the lineage of Kundeling Tatsak Jedrung and the brother of Khedup Je. The event took place at the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Bodhgaya earlier today and Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel also addressed the gathering.

The ceremony was presided over by the Chief Guest, Supreme Head of Sakya Gongma Rinpoche, and included special guests Gaden Tri Rinpoche and Jangtse Chojhe Rinpoche. Dignitaries from the Central Tibetan Administration, Smt. Rinchen Lhamo, member of the National Commission for Minorities, Shri Ravi Thakur, Member of the Legislative Assembly from Himachal Pradesh, and other esteemed guests, were also in attendance.