Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel Addresses 60th Anniversary of Thegchog Namdrol Shedrub Dargye Ling

Bylakuppe: Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel spoke at the 60th founding anniversary of Thegchog Namdrol Shedrub Dargye Ling and the 30th founding anniversary of Tsogyal Shedrub Dhargye Ling nunnery in Bylakuppe, Karnataka on 25th April 2023.

The anniversary was graced with the presence of Gyang Khang Rinpoche, Head Abbot of Namdroling Monastery; Choktrul Mugsang Kuchen Rinpoche; Khenchen Namdrol Tsering Rinpoche; and Khenchen Tsewang Gyatso.

Addressing the auspicious occasion, the Speaker paid his homage to the Rinpoches and Khenpos and greeted other distinguished guests present at the auspicious event.

Recalling Kyabje Drubwang Penor Rinpoche’s noble deed of serving the dharma and the Tibetan community in various capacities throughout his life, especially his invaluable contribution to the Namdroling Monastery, Nyima Monlam Chenmo, and numerous others.

The Speaker also recollected his audiences with His Holiness the Dalai Lama where His Holiness applauded Kyabje Drubwang Penor Rinpoche’s shouldering of immense responsibility in expanding the Namdroling into a major seat of dharma studies for the Nyingma tradition and His Holiness’s praising of Khenpos and Lopons graduated from Namdroling for their services to the dharma and all beings.

Offering his gratitude to Kyabje Penor Rinpoche and speaking on the significance of Namdroling and its progression, the Speaker recollected how His Holiness the Dalai Lama had mentioned, after Kyabje Penor Rinpoche’s attainment of Mahaparinirvana, that the biggest accomplishment of Kyabje Penor Rinpoche was the establishment of Namdroling’s Shedra and reiterated on the need of safeguarding the Namdroling Shedra which has become one of the important centers of Buddhist studies.

As Kyabje Penor Rinpoche has worked very hard to provide quality Buddhist education to his disciples during his lifetime, therefore the Speaker added that in order to offer their gratitude to the Rinpoche they need to educate themselves with the Buddhist philosophy and to bring Buddha’s teachings into practice by further adding the significance of preserving the distinct Tibetan culture of peace, love, and kindness.

Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, followed by parliamentarians Khenpo Jamphal Tenzin, Konchok Yangphel, Ngodup Dorjee, Lobsang Gyatso Sither, and Choephel Thupten, were honored with awards who were present at the event.

Also in attendance were former MPs, Khenpo Chime Tsering-the representative of Honourable Sudan Kirati-the minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation of Nepal, Dr. Dorje Phempu-Secretary of Ecclesiastical Department of Sikkim, South Zone Chief representative, the Representatives of Lugsam Samdrubling and Dekyi Larso, Settlement Officers, and other dignitaries.