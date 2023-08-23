Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel Addresses the 9th Young Tibetan Research Scholars’ Conference

Dharamshala: Around 30 young Tibetan research scholars including some from the Himalayan region gathered at Sarah College for Higher Tibetan Studies this morning to participate in the 9th Young Tibetan Research Scholars’ Conference organised by the Tibet Policy Institute. During the next three days of the conference, the research fellows will present and discuss their research findings on the current Tibet situation in terms of Chinese policies and leadership, religion, Culture, Language, and Economy under the Chinese illegal occupation of Tibet.

The inaugural session held earlier this morning was presided over by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel of the Tibetan Parliament, Secretary Karma Choeying of the Department of Information and International Relations, TPI’s Director Dawa Tsering and Principal of the institute, Passang Tsering.

In the introductory remarks delivered by the TPI’s Director Dawa Tsering, he stressed the importance of proactively countering China’s narrative of Tibetan history and their consistent attempts to have the global community legitimise its illegal occupation of Tibet.

Secretary Karma Choeying called on the researchers to pay close attention to the formulation and implementation of various policies in Tibet by the Beijing government. He further emphasised putting in the effort to expand the availability of their research findings into different languages. To the researchers from the Himalayan region, he asked for their cooperation in the preservation of Tibetan religion and academic heritage.

The Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament spoke about the cruciality of improving the quality and productivity of research while reiterating the importance of examining the historical situation and the developments taking place in China’s policy of Tibet.