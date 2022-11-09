Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel congratulates Vlado Mirosevic on getting elected as the President of the Chilean Chamber of Deputies

Dharamshala: Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile extended his heartiest greeting to Chilean Diputado Vlado Mirosevic on getting elected as the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Chile.

Congratulating the Diputado, the Speaker wrote, “I am delighted to learn about your election as the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Chile. On behalf of all the Tibetans around the world, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you.”

“We are very grateful to you for the solidarity remarks that you delivered during the 8th World Parliamentarians’ Convention on Tibet in Washington DC. You have touched our hearts. Thank you for being a friend of Tibet and Truth. I hope you will continue to support our just cause and I look forward to working closely with you on our shared goals.”

“I am certain that your honorable self will work tirelessly towards fulfilling the aspirations of the Chilean people. I wish you all the very best for your endeavors ahead. We pray for your good health and success.”