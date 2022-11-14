Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel congratulates Bhutila Karpoche on getting elected as the Deputy Speaker of the Ontario Legislature

Dharamshala: Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, on behalf of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and the Tibetans around the world, extended his heartiest greetings to MPP Bhutila Karpoche, on getting elected as the Deputy Speaker for the 43rd parliament of the Ontario Legislature.

Congratulating Deputy Speaker Bhutila Karpoche, the Speaker wrote, “I would like to extend my congratulations to you on behalf of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and the Tibetans around the world for being elected as the Deputy Speaker for the 43rd parliament of the Ontario Legislature.

“You have been vocal in the parliament about many issues including public health, housing, child care, motherhood, and others. Your election as the Deputy Speaker clearly reflects your charismatic leadership and the huge degree of trust and confidence that your colleagues and the people of Canada have in you. We also remember the historic bill 131 tabled by you to mark the July month of every year as Tibetan Heritage Month. I truly commend you on your achievements so far.”

“I wish you all the best in your future endeavors. We are confident that you will continue working in the same spirit and we pray for your good health and success.”