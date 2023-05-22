Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel congratulates CM Siddaramaiah of Karnataka on his election victory

Dharamshala: Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, on behalf of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and Tibetans around the world congratulated Shri Siddaramaiah on his re-election as the 24th Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Congratulating the CM, the Speaker wrote, “Your re-election as the Chief Minister of Karnataka clearly reflects your leadership quality and the confidence the people entrusted in you. Your achievements and selfless service towards India and especially the people of Karnataka over the years are commendable and as are your present commitments.”

“His Holiness the Dalai Lama has met former Chief Ministers of Karnataka and likewise, the delegation of Tibetan Parliamentary group had the privilege to meet you in 2018 during our advocacy campaign on Tibet. We thank you for advocating the cause of Tibet and urge you to continue with your staunch support.”

“Karnataka State has the largest Tibetan settlements in India and I want to avail this opportunity to express our deepest and profound gratitude to the people and the government of Karnataka for the unwavering support to the Tibetans residing there.”

He concluded adding, “I congratulate you once again and may your future endeavors to fulfill the aspirations of your people bear fruit to the best of your satisfaction.”