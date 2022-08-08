Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel congratulates Jagdeep Dhankhar, the Vice President-Elect of India

Dharamsala: Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, extended his heartiest congratulation to Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar on getting elected as the 14th Vice-President of India.

Greeting the Vice President-Elect of India, the Speaker wrote, “I would like to express my heartfelt congratulation to you, on behalf of the entire Tibetan people and the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile on winning the Vice President election.”

“The people and the government of India have consistently supported the Tibetans and non-violent struggle of Tibet for which we are very grateful. India is the second home to the Tibetans for more than six decades and we remain indebted for the kindness and support provided by India.”

“We wish you the best for your noble future endeavors towards fulfilling the aspirations of the Indian people. We are certain that your vast knowledge and rich experience will benefit this nation.”