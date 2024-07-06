Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel Congratulates Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Dharamshala, 26th June 2024: Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, extended his heartiest congratulations to Speaker Om Birla on his re-election as the Speaker of Lok Sabha.

The Speaker wrote, “On behalf of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and Tibetans around the world, I would like to congratulate you on your resounding victory as the Speaker of Lok Sabha for two Consecutive terms.”

“The new mandate clearly reflects your leadership quality and the confidence entrusted in you. Your achievements and service towards India over the years are commendable.”

“We express our profound gratitude to people and government of India for their hospitality towards His Holiness the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan community in India for more than sixty years, as well as their steadfast backing of Tibet’s rightful cause. We look forward to your continued support in advancing the resolution of the Tibetan issue through the Middle Way Approach.”

“I congratulate you once again, and may your future endeavours to fulfil the working of Lok Sabha to the best of your satisfaction.”