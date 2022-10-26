Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel congratulates newly elected Italian PM Giorgia Meloni

Dharamsala: Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, extended his greeting to the newly elected Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s first female Prime Minster, congratulating her on her election victory.

The Speaker wrote, “I am delighted to learn about your victory as the first female Prime Minister of Italy. I would like to express my heartfelt congratulations to you on behalf of the entire Tibetan people.”

“The people and the government of Italy have consistently supported the Tibetans and non-violent struggle of Tibet for which we are very grateful.”

“I would also like to extend my profound gratitude to your excellency and the people of Italy for their unwavering support and for advocating human rights. We wish you the best for your noble future endeavors toward fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Italy. We are certain that your vast knowledge and rich experience will benefit this nation.”