Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel extends gratitude over the formation of Spanish Legislators’ Friends of Tibet

Dharamshala: After the establishment of the Group of Legislators’ Friends of Tibet in the Senate of Spain, Khenpo Sonam Tenphel of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile wrote to Spanish Senator Robert Masih Nahar to extend his gratitude to the senator and other members of the group today.

The Speaker wrote, “We are delighted to learn about the success in establishing the Group of Legislators’ Friends of Tibet in Spain and also that the inauguration of the group will be happening on 21st February 2023 which marks the Tibetan New Year on that day as well.”

“I would like to thank you and all the members of the Group on behalf of the Tibetans and Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. I am certain that with this new group, we can collaborate for the just cause of Tibet in Spain. The support of each honorable member is valuable to us.”