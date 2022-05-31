Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel Meets Students from STS Miao

Dharamsala: Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile met and interacted with the student group from Miao Sambhota Tibetan School (STS) organized under the Tibetan student’s education tour program by the Lha Charitable Trust earlier today. The students escorted by two of their teachers were given a detailed introduction to the evolution of democracy in exile Tibetan community under the leadership of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. Followed by the devolution of the political role by His Holiness, the election of the first-ever Kalon Tripa elected by the public in 2001, and other changes that followed in the political setup and functioning of the CTA.

Shedding some light on the functioning of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, the Speaker explained how the parliamentary procedure and business are executed including budget approval, legislative amendment, and others during parliamentary sessions.

He further explained to the students the separation of powers of the three pillars of the Central Tibetan Administration namely the Judiciary, the legislative, and the executive, and introduced each of the seven departments of the Central Tibetan Administration and their roles and functioning.

The Student group led by two teachers extended their gratitude to the Speaker for sparing time from his busy schedule to interact with the students coming from a small faraway Tibetan settlement in Arunachal Pradesh.

The students, aged between 13-14 years old, will be engaging in different exposure activities in Dharamsala from 30th May to 8th June of 2022.