Dharamshala: Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, the Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, is scheduled to attend the 9th International Conference of Tibet Supporters Group (TSGs) from 22nd to 25th February 2024 in Brussels, Belgium.

The conference is convened by Tibet Interest Group, European Parliament and co-hosted by Belgium based International Campaign for Tibet.

The Speaker will leave for Delhi on 20th February, and then to Belgium on 21st February.