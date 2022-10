Dharamshala: Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel is scheduled to attend the golden jubilee celebration of Sakya College on the 27th and 28th of October in Dehradun. The Speaker will also visit Tibetan Homes Foundation in Mussoorie on the 30th of October for the school’s 60th founding anniversary.

The Speaker will leave for Dehradun tomorrow after attending the Tenshug to His Holiness the Dalai Lama by the global TCV family and North American Tibetan Association (NATA).