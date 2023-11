Dharamshala: Consequent to the unfortunate demise of Drawo-Pon Rinchen Tsering, a former member of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile will attend the cremation of the late former MP at Kamrao Tibetan Settlement, Himachal Pradesh on 10th Nov, 2023.

The Speaker will leave for Kamrao on 9th November and attend the cremation on the next day. He will head back to Dharamshala on 11th November.