Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel to Visit Sikkim

Dharamsala: Consequent to the attainment of Mahaparinirvana of Kyabje Dodrubchen Rinpoche, one of the main lineage holders of the Nyingma School of Tibetan Buddhism, Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile is officially visiting the monastic seat of Kyabje Rinpoche in Sikkim to offer homage and condolences to his followers and disciples and to attend the funeral prayer service.

The Speaker will leave for Sikkim via Delhi tomorrow, attend the prayer service on 8th February, and will return to Dharamsala on 10th February 2022.