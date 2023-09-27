Speaker Khenpo Sonan Tenphel Speaks at Inauguration & Consecration Ceremony of Khamgar Druk Dharmakara College

Dharamshala: In the gracious presence of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile spoke at the inauguration and consecration ceremony of the Khamgar Druk Dharmakara College of Buddhist Cultural and Welfare Charitable Trust at Tashi Jong in Himachal Pradesh on 27th September 2023.

With his deepest reverence and gratitude, the Speaker offered prostration of body, speech, and mind to His Holiness the Dalai Lama and greeted Kyabje Khamtrul Rinpoche, Sikyong Penpa Tsering, Shri Kishori Lal (Chief Parliamentary Secretary), and other dignitaries on the auspicious occasion of the inauguration and consecration ceremony of the Khamgar Druk Dharmakara College.

He stated, “His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s auspicious presence among us today on this occasion is a result of our shared good merits accumulated over numerous lives of ours”.

Lauding the establishment of the Khamgar Druk Dharmakara College, the Speaker extended his gratitude to all concerned for their notable achievement in constituting the institute into a source of learning for Drukpa Kagyu and expressed his gratitude to the benefactors for their significant contribution in establishing the institute.

“With the kind blessing of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, today Tibetan Buddhism as prophesied has reached places all over the world” added the Speaker while speaking on His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s invaluable role in bringing the different schools of Tibetan Buddhism together and urged the attendees there to carry forward the great achievements of His Holiness.

The Speaker finally prayed for a long and healthy life of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and offered best wishes and prayers to Kyabje Khamtrul Rinpoche and Khamgar Druk Dharmakara College.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by Sikyong Penpa Tsering, Shri Kishori Lal (Chief Parliamentary Secretary), parliamentarians, other dignitaries, and the general public.