Speaker of TPiE congratulates Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on his re-election

Dharamsala: Speaker of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Pema Jungney today congratulated Shivraj Singh Chouhan Ji on his re-election as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

In the congratulatory letter, the Speaker wrote,”Our Parliamentary Delegation have had the privilege of meeting with your honorable sir in the past and we have also been able to receive you at Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile last year. I, personally had the honor of taking you around our Parliament Hall and share a great moment filled with exchange of knowledge and so on. These meetings clearly proves how close you are to the cause of Tibet and Tibetans and also your support towards us.

“As the virus’s ferocious global assault continues, the precautionary measures that you are taking in your state to contain and prevent this global pandemic is surely commendable and I pray that the world will be freed from this havoc at the soonest,”he said

“Congratulations on the beginning of your new term as the Chief Minister. On behalf of Tibetans in and outside Tibet, we express our profound gratitude to the People and Government of India for the support and assistance rendered towards the cause of Tibet and the Tibetans for the last 60 years in exile. We are indebted to you.”

“Your achievements over the years for your state are commendable as are your present commitments to serve your people. Through your continuing leadership guided by noble principles, may your future constructive endeavours have fruitful results in bettering the lives of the people of your state.”

