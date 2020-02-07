Speaker Pema Jungney Addresses the Golden Jubilee Celebration of CST Herbertpur

Herbertpur: Speaker Pema Jungney of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile addresses the golden jubilee celebration of SFF CST Herbertpur as a special guest on 7th of Feb 2020.

Speaker started his address by paying his deep reverence to His Holiness the great 14th Dalai Lama and greeting the Chief Guest of the celebration, Sikyong Dr. Lobsang Sangay of Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), followed by the Chief Justice Commissioner of Tibetan Supreme Justice Commission (TSJC); Kalon of Dep. of Security (CTA); Kalon of Health (CTA); Commandant Ashish Ahuja, Rupon, Dapon, and former military commanders of Special Frontier Force (also known as Establishment 22), School Principal A. P Singh; fellow Members of the Tibetan Parliament; Settlement Officers of various Tibetan Settlements; teachers; staff; and students of the school.

The Speaker then briefed the gathering on the history of the school, which started as ‘Children School’ in Chakrata then as ‘SFF Secondary School’ and later as ‘Central School for Tibetans Herbertpur’ from 1994. He acknowledged the kindness of the former teachers and staff, noting that their tireless efforts have paid off in the form of a good number of well-qualified public service officials, educators, etc.

Advising on the importance of implementing four commitments of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama on developing a better society, Speaker encouraged on instilling compassion and moral values in young children. In addition to that, he spoke on having religious harmony to benefit oneself and others. Citing Chandrakirti’s Introduction to the middle way, Speaker spoke in length about the concept of holding to a self i.e cause of falling in the cyclic samsara and its’ antidote compassion.

Speaker further emphasised the need for young Tibetans to understand the Buddhist teachings inherited from ancient Indian Nalanda tradition not just on the basis of faith but on the basis of reasoning.

Finally, he lauded the members of the organizing committee of the golden jubilee for their effort and time and concluded his address.